Watch Red Sox’s J.D. Martinez Hit Three-Run Home Run For 1,000th Career Hit

J.D. Martinez is off to a great start for the Boston Red Sox this season.

Martinez collected his 1,000th hit Sunday in the form of a three-run shot to center field against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. The Red Sox’s outfielder now has two home runs on the season with seven RBIs.

Take a look:

Of course J.D.'s 1000th career hit is a dinger! Congrats, @JDMartinez14! pic.twitter.com/AZ4oChqNai — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) March 31, 2019

Not a bad way to ring in 1,000 hits.

In his first season with Boston in 2018, Martinez batted .330 with 130 RBIs and 43 homers. He’s looking to match those totals this season, and he’s well on his way to doing that.

Martinez won the American League Silver Slugger Award at two different positions last season along with the AL Hank Aaron Award. It’s no surprise he already is on a roll this season.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images