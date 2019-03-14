Watch Steve Pearce Hit Two Towering Home Runs In Red Sox-Tigers Game

Remember Steve Pearce?

The reigning World Series MVP has kind of gone under the radar at spring training this season, but the Boston Red Sox slugger showed Thursday he’s close to being ready to go this season.

In his return to his hometown of Lakeland, Fla., Pearce his two home runs in Boston’s spring training game vs. the Detroit Tigers.

The home runs were actually the first hits of the spring for Pearce who had been on an 0-for-11 skid to begin the exhibition season.

The Red Sox acquired Pearce from the Toronto Blue Jays last June for cash and a minor leaguer, and the journeyman wasted little time making an impact. He hit seven home runs with a .901 OPS in 50 games for the Red Sox before belting four home runs in the playoffs, three of which came in the World Series. Boston rewarded Pearce in the offseason with a one-year deal worth a reported $6.25 million.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images