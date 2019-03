The Boston Red Sox didn’t hit any home runs in their first game of 2019, but it didn’t take long for them to mash their first in game two.

Xander Bogaerts hit the team’s first homer of the season in the 2nd inning of Friday night’s game against the Seattle Mariners.

Good to see Xander already is on his way to a third Silver Slugger. pic.twitter.com/3YoyXthlnf — NESN (@NESN) March 30, 2019

