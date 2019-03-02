What Patriots’ Deatrich Wise Told Brother About Preparing For Combine

INDIANAPOLIS — Kansas defensive tackle Daniel Wise knew what he was in for when he landed at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Wise’s older brother is New England Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr., who went through this exact same process two years ago. Deatrich wound up as a fourth-round pick out of Arkansas. Daniel is hoping to be drafted even higher.

“I’m going to say I’m better,” the younger Wise said.

A reporter noted Deatrich would probably agree.

“He says that,” Daniel said. “He’s very humble. Between us, we like to go at it, but he’s very humble.”

Before Daniel stepped up to the podium at the combine Saturday, he was just getting off the phone with his brother.

“He’s been helpful, my older brother,” Daniel said. “Every step of the way, everything I need, everything I didn’t know I need, he’s given me advice on and we talked even a few minutes ago.

“He said just relax and enjoy the combine. The good, the bad, the ugly. It is what it’s going to be, but now all that stuff is over, and it’s time to bench and do some field work tomorrow, so I’m excited for that.”

Deatrich is a 6-foot-5, 275-pound defensive end. Daniel is a 6-foot-3, 281-pound defensive tackle. But the two players do share some similarities.

“We have our differences, but we also play with the same aggression and passion,” Daniel said.

Daniel said he hadn’t spoken to the Patriots at the combine, but it’s a dream of his to play on the same team as his brother. He’s attended both Super Bowls Deatrich has played in and has gotten to know some of the other Patriots defensive linemen like Trey Flowers.

“What better team to play for, so (Deatrich) says,” Daniel said. “Obviously, he went to the Super Bowl two years in a row, got the ring this year. The Patriot Way, you know.”

Daniel accumulated 17 sacks, two corced fumbles, 152 tackles and 43 tackles for loss in four seasons with the Jayhawks. The Patriots likely will need some help at defensive tackle if Malcom Brown and/or Danny Shelton walk in free agency.

Thumbnail photo via Amy Kontras/USA TODAY Sports Images