Why Alex Cora Isn’t Worried About Success Changing Mookie Betts

Don’t expect heaps of success to change Mookie Betts.

After being selected to two All-Star Games as well as winning two Gold Glove Awards and a Silver Slugger over the course of his first four Major League Baseball seasons, Betts put together a campaign for the record books in 2018. Not only did Betts win another Gold Glove and Silver Slugger. But he also took home American League MVP honors and helped the Boston Red Sox win their fourth World Series title in the last 15 years.

That said, if you come across Betts, you probably won’t be able to tell you’re dealing with an absurdly accomplished ballplayer who could be in store for a record-breaking contract. Just ask Red Sox manager Alex Cora, who couldn’t be less worried about Betts getting caught up in the spoils of being a superstar.

“He’s the same guy. Nothing has changed, honestly,” Cora recently told WEEI’s Rob Bradford. “You can’t even tell … You have to remind him he’s that good. You tell him he’s the best player in the game and he looks at you like he doesn’t like it. He’s very humble. He’s genuine. Nothing has changed in the clubhouse. He’s still doing his routine. He’s still insecure when he’s 0-for-3.

“MVPs, their lives change. He’s not getting caught up in all the bulls–t.”

The attributes Cora mentions surely have helped Betts progress each season he’s been in the big leagues, and they could end up paving the way for a contract that nears or surpasses the 12-year, $430 million deal Mike Trout reportedly agreed to with the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports