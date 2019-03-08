Why Bruce Cassidy Apologized To Charlie Coyle Amid Bruins’ Point Streak

BOSTON — If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

The fourth line has played a key role in the Boston Bruins’ 18-game point streak. Aside from providing a handful of timely goals and a level of grit, the line has gotten the start in the bulk of the contests in the past month-plus, allowing Boston to set the tone from the get-go.

The tactical decision, however, prevented what could have been a pretty sentimental moment for one of the newest Bruins.

Charlie Coyle’s second game with the Bruins surely was an emotional one, as it marked the first home game at TD Garden for the Weymouth, Mass., native. While the situation called for Coyle to get the start, Bruce Cassidy couldn’t stray from what had been working for his club. But not only did Cassidy apologize to Coyle, he also has a plan to make it up to the 27-year-old.

“I’m not really superstitious. I have started the same — I think during this whole streak, or most of it — (Noel) Acciari, sort of that line has started,” Cassidy said after Thursday’s 4-3 win over the Florida Panthers. “I apologized to Charlie Coyle. First game here back in Boston, I told him I can’t mess with the streak, but that was like two weeks ago, whatever it was. Typically, you want to start a guy in his hometown. But we’ll start him in Minnesota whether we have a streak or not. We’ll give him that. We’ll give it back to him, but other than that no. Just go to work and enjoy.”

The Bruins will visit the Wild in the penultimate game of their regular season, which very well could have major playoff implications. But regardless of the severity of that April 4 contest, it sure sounds like Cassidy plans on sticking to his word and giving Coyle his moment against his former team.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports