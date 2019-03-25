Why Cris Carter Believes Rob Gronkowski Was ‘The Ultimate Patriot’

Rob Gronkowski broke the mold of what we’ve come to expect from the New England Patriots.

He’s a huge personality whose mainstream appeal stems as much from his child-like enthusiasm as it does from his on-field dominance, and that’s just not something you see too often as part of the “Patriot Way” under Bill Belichick in New England.

That said, Gronkowski took care of business when necessary, and Cris Carter explained Monday on FS1’s “First Things First” why he believes the All-Pro tight end will be remembered as “the ultimate Patriot” as he rides off into the sunset after announcing his retirement from the NFL on Sunday.

"When you can play 5 or 6 offensive positions, that's the Patriot way. Rob Gronkowski is the ultimate Patriot because he can do so many different things." — @criscarter80 pic.twitter.com/v19uGH5Le4 — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) March 25, 2019

Gronkowski played nine seasons, all with New England. He earned five Pro Bowl selections, secured three Super Bowl rings and provided Patriots fans with countless memories.

One could make the case Gronk is the greatest tight end in NFL history. He absolutely will go down as one of the most entertaining players in league history.

Gronkowski, a second-round pick in 2010, totaled 521 receptions for 7,861 yards with 79 touchdowns in 115 career regular-season games.

