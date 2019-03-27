Why Cris Carter Doubts Rob Gronkowski Will Come Out Of Retirement

Cris Carter is ready to close the door on Rob Gronkowski’s football career, even though Gronk’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, left it open a crack after the New England Patriots tight end announced his retirement Sunday.

Carter explained Wednesday on FS1’s “First Things First” why he doesn’t think Gronkowski will come out of retirement in the middle of the 2019 season despite speculation to the contrary.

For Carter, a former wide receiver who came out of retirement with the Miami Dolphins in 2002 after spending most of his career with the Minnesota Vikings, it boils down to health. Gronkowski has battled a bunch of injuries and might not be equipped to handle the rigors of football anymore.

One could argue Gronkowski is the greatest tight end in NFL history. He still made an impact last season, too, especially in the playoffs as New England marched toward its sixth Super Bowl title — despite posting disappointing regular-season receiving numbers relative to his usual dominance.

It’s fair to wonder whether Gronkowski would consider coming back if quarterback Tom Brady called him a few weeks into the 2019 campaign, but Carter clearly is among those who believe the 29-year-old has played his final game on an NFL gridiron.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images