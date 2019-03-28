Why Giannis Antetokounmpo Adopts One Of Kevin Garnett’s Most Important Traits

Giannis Antetokounmpo has a simple reason for not being friends with his foes.

The Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo explained to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski he doesn’t develop public friendships with his opponents: NBA legends like Kevin Garnett, Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan never did, and Antetokounmpo wants to be just like them.

" … Was Kevin Garnett ever close with the guys he played against or Jordan? Giannis tells @wojespn why he has no interest in being friendly with his competitors. pic.twitter.com/YPjyzuoYRW — ESPN (@espn) March 28, 2019

“Was Kobe ever close?” Antetokounmpo said when asked why he’s not close with opponents. “Was Kevin Garnett ever close with the guys he ever played against? Was Jordan?

“I think it’s just being competitive. If I know I’m going to play against them and I’m going to see them in the playoffs and I’m going to see them for many years to come, I try to stay away and not build that relationship because I know that when I get on the court I’m going to go 100 percent. Maybe if I build a relationship[ with somebody or I’m close to somebody people will expect me to go 50 percent and take it easy on him. I don’t want things holding me back when I go out there.”

Garnett, one of the most ferocious competitors in NBA history, worked with Bucks players at various points last season in an informal capacity.

But he seems to have affected Antetokounmpo, who is averaging career-highs 27.3 points, 12.6 rebounds and six assists per game this season and is among the favorites to win the MVP award. Antetokounmpo might not be buddies with other teams’ superstars but he’s obviously doing something right.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images