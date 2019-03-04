Why Gordon Hayward’s Agent Believes Celtics Star Can Regain All-Star Form

It may not happen this season, but Gordon Hayward’s agent is confident the Boston Celtics forward soon will regain the ability that earned him a max contract with the team.

Hayward’s agent, Mark Bartelstein, appeared on WEEI’s “Late Night with Patrick Gilroy” on Friday where he said a full off-season could help his client return to his former glory.

“There’s no doubt in my mind,” he said. “My guess is he doesn’t get his game all the way back where we’re accustomed to seeing it until next year. He’s going to need a summer to get back in the gym and get back in the laboratory and the weight room and build on everything he did last year. But there’s not a doubt in my mind. He’ll be an All-Star in this league many, many times over.

” … I don’t think people understand the severity of the injury, the second surgery, missing an entire season and a summer where you can’t really go work on your game. These are things you can’t place the proper value on, so he’s trying to do this in the course of the season. That’s a difficult thing to do, because you don’t even really practice much during the course of the season, the games come so fast.”

Hayward’s numbers have not met expectations after returning from an ankle injury that sidelined him for nearly the entire 2017-18 season. He is averaging just 10.8 points a game this season, a sharp decline from the 21.9 point average he held two years ago with the Utah Jazz.

But Bartelstein believes Hayward will return to his All-Star form.

“He’ll be right back where we’re used to seeing him,” he said. “Everybody just needs to be a little patient with him, that’s all.”

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images