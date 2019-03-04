Why Jay Williams Believes Kyrie Irving, Celtics Need ‘Divorce’ This Offseason

A relationship that began with so much promise is heading down a dark path.

The Celtics were considered NBA Finals contenders after acquiring Kyrie Irving from the Cleveland Cavaliers in the summer of 2017, and they flashed their immense potential last season, even reaching Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals despite the All-Star point guard missing Boston’s entire playoff run with a knee injury.

The Celtics haven’t taken the next step this season, though. In fact, they’ve regressed, to the point where some believe the C’s are better off without Irving, who can opt out of his contract and become a free agent this summer.

Jay Williams explained Monday on ESPN’s “Get Up!” why he believe the Celtics and Irving need a “divorce” this offseason.

Not only are the Celtics struggling, losing five of six since the All-Star break, including a 115-104 decision to the Houston Rockets on Sunday at TD Garden. But there’s been a lot of bickering going on in Boston’s locker room, with Irving even calling out his teammates on multiple occasions this season.

There’s no denying Irving’s talent. He’s a six-time All-Star and one of the best players in the NBA. But his leadership qualities have proved questionable at best, and it’s fair to wonder whether he’s happy in Boston, especially on the heels of a report stating Irving has become “disengaged and detached” from those around the team.

