Why Nathan Eovaldi Isn’t Feeling Pressure Ahead Of First 2019 Start

After a not-so-great start to the 2019 Major League Baseball season, the Boston Red Sox will look to notch their first win of the new campaign Friday night when Nathan Eovaldi takes the mound in Seattle against the Mariners.

Eovaldi will look to wipe away any doubt Red Sox fans have about the starting rotation by throwing a strong game. It sounds like the Sox pitcher is feeling confident ahead of his first start of the season.

“I personally don’t feel a lot of pressure,” Eovaldi said, via Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe. “I’ve been pitching a long time. It’s just trying to keep everything simple and go out there and compete.”

This is a good sign for Red Sox Nation, especially after watching the Mariners put up 12 runs in Thursday’s Opening Day contest. A confident Eovaldi likely will lead to some extra confidence throughout Boston’s clubhouse.

Eovaldi struck out 48 batters and posted a 3.33 ERA over 54 regular-season innings last year. The postseason was even better for Eovaldi, who struck out 16 and logged a 1.61 ERA over 22 1/3 innings over the course of Boston’s march to a World Series title.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images