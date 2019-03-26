Why Nick Wright Believes Celtics ‘Won’t Be Any Different’ Come Playoffs

It’s been an underwhelming season for the Celtics thus far, but many have maintained the idea Boston will be able to “flip the switch” once the NBA playoffs roll around.

Nick Wright doesn’t see it that way.

The Celtics have eight games remaining on their regular-season schedule and are in serious jeopardy of entering the first round of the postseason without home-court advantage. Not only does Wright not view the C’s as a legitimate NBA Finals contender, he believes they’ve effectively “squandered” their season.

"This is a squandered season for Boston. If this season went one way, it would've ended with Kyrie keeping his promise, signing a contract extension, a trip to the Finals and a trade for Anthony Davis this summer." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/mI1dFVZ4xd — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) March 26, 2019

Boston deserves to be criticized. Quite frankly, it’s unacceptable for a team that littered with talent to enter the playoffs as a five seed. But Wright’s take might be a bit premature.

The Celtics, as it stands, will face the banged-up Indiana Pacers in the first round, a series they’re more than capable of winning. And if Boston can get past Indiana, it in all likelihood will set up a second-round matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks, who also have been bitten by the injury bug. The Bucks have been the most consistent team in the league this season, but a Celtics team with any sort of momentum would present Milwaukee with a stiff challenge.

So yes, the 2018-19 campaign hasn’t gone the way the Celtics planned. But there’s still a lot of basketball to be played, and the green will have the opportunity to change the narrative in a hurry.

