Why Paul Pierce Doubts Kyrie Irving Can Lead Celtics To NBA Title

Paul Pierce was among those very high on the Boston Celtics before this season, but it sounds like The Truth’s confidence in his former team is wavering a bit, particularly as it relates to Kyrie Irving.

The Celtics have lost five of six games since the NBA All-Star break, including a 115-104 decision to the Houston Rockets on Sunday at TD Garden, and Pierce doesn’t believe Boston — or any team, for the matter — is capable of winning a championship with Irving as its best player.

Listen to Pierce’s take, from Sunday’s episode of “NBA Countdown” on ESPN, in the video below.

This isn’t a total knock on Irving, an All-Star point guard who’s established himself as one of the NBA’s best players. But it sure isn’t a ringing endorsement, especially with Boston struggling one season after coming up just one win short of the NBA Finals without Irving.

Pierce, who spent 15 seasons with the Celtics and won an NBA title in 2008, isn’t alone in his criticism of Irving, either. More and more critics are emerging with each Celtics loss, and Irving reportedly has become “disengaged and detached” from those around the team.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images