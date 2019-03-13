Willie McGinest Floats Wild Prediction For Rob Gronkowski’s 2019 Season

So, what is Rob Gronkowski’s plan?

New England Patriots fans (and the organization itself, probably) have been waiting with bated breath to hear if the star tight end is going to hang up his cleats for good or not.

But what if he hung up his cleats, but not entirely? That’s what a Patriots legend thinks might be the case.

During a hit on NFL Network, Willie McGinest threw out a theory (which he made clear that he had not spoken to Gronkowski and that he was just guessing) that the 29-year-old would retire at first, but during the upcoming season at some point would make a return to the gridiron.

Take a listen.

A late start to Gronk's 2019 season?@WillieMcGinest shares his thoughts on the TE’s future 👀 📺: Free Agency Frenzy pic.twitter.com/CVmVQmcCVK — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) March 12, 2019

As they discuss in the video, it’s unclear how amenable Patriots head coach Bill Belichick would be with that plan, but then again, Gronk is an otherworldly talent, so making some concession for him wouldn’t exactly be silly.

Either way, Patriots fans likely won’t have their minds put at ease until they hear from the tight end himself once and for all.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images