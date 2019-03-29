WWE’s Becky Lynch Trolls Rob Gronkowski, Ronda Rousey With WrestleMania Quip

Few in the world are doing professional wrestling better than Becky Lynch right now.

The WWE star will join Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair next week in the first-ever, all-women main event at WrestleMania. It’s the culmination of a white-hot run for Lynch over the last five or six months that has placed her among the most popular pro wrestlers in the world. That’s in large part because of her ability to intertwine wrestling and the real world.

TMZ Sports tracked down Lynch at an airport recently and asked her about the ongoing speculation that former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski could pop up at WrestleMania and may even have a pro wrestling career in his future.

Lynch sarcastically quipped that it must be nice for Gronk to just show up and be part of the sport’s biggest event without having paid any real wrestling dues.

While that might seem like it’s just Lynch shooting on the recently retired Patriots star, she’s also staying in character and using Gronkowski as a way to take a shot at Rousey, one of her WrestleMania opponents. Part of the motivation for Lynch’s character in the build to WrestleMania is that she’s had to earn everything she got where Rousey was handed her opportunity by way of her UFC stardom. In fact, Rousey made her pro wrestling debut at WrestleMania last year, so the Gronk quibbling works for both.

Yeah, yeah: we know.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/ESPN