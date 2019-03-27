WWE’s Lio Rush Calls Out Rob Gronkowski At Monday Night Raw In Boston

WWE’s Monday Night RAW came to TD Garden just one day after the retirement of New England Patriots’ tight end Rob Gronkowski. It didn’t take long for the 29-year-old’s name to come up, but Boston fans won’t like what was said.

Lio Rush took a blatant shot at Gronkowski while talking trash to Finn Balor.

“You should have just quit while you were ahead,” Rush said to Balor. “You really should have. Now you’re going to be forced to leave the game as a beaten, broken, hot piece of garbage like Rob Gronkowski.”

Of course, this was met by a barrage of boos from the TD Garden crowd.

Boston did NOT appreciate Lio Rush’s shot at Gronk pic.twitter.com/2mcxEso0q9 — SI Wrestling (@SI_wrestling) March 26, 2019

Many have speculated that Gronkowski will find a post-football career in WWE. If that comes true, we may have found his first rival.

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images