Wyc Grousbeck Believes Celtics Have ‘Capability Of Getting To The Finals’

It certainly hasn’t been the season the Boston Celtics envisioned, but Wyc Grousbeck is happy to see the month of February come to an end.

The team owner watched Boston finish out the month with a 4-6 record, including back-to-back losses in which the team blew 20-plus point leads. The C’s also went 0-4 after the NBA All-Star break before capturing their first win over the Washington Wizards on Friday.

Boston has been vocal about its struggles, but Kyrie Irving isn’t worried about his team not making the NBA Finals despite sitting fifth place in the East heading into Sunday’s matchup against the Houston Rockets.

February saw a lot of struggles for the Celtics, and Grousbeck is happy to see a new month.

“Thank God it’s March,’’ Grousbeck said during the 13th annual MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference on Saturday, via Boston.com. “We’re undefeated in March.”

And it sounds like Grousbeck also is confident in the Green making it to the big stage.

“We’re not contending for the regular-season title in the East,’’ he added. “We are contending to get out of the East. And I think the players that we — and I’m not being defensive, just being factual — I think the players that we have on the court have the capability of getting to the Finals.’’

Boston has just 19 games left in the regular season and will need to bring its best basketball down the stretch and into the playoffs if the Celtics want to make a deep playoff run.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images