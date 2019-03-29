Wyc Grousbeck Still Confident In Brad Stevens Despite Celtics’ Struggles

The Celtics have not lived up to expectations thus far in the 2018-2019 NBA season.

Boston currently sits in 5th place in the Eastern Conference despite a highly talented roster, losing several crucial games leading up to the start of the postseason next month.

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens has shouldered his fair share of criticism, more now than he ever has during his tenure with the team. Still, C’s owner Wyc Grousbeck still firmly supports Stevens and his work.

“Brad would be my top choice to coach the team — if we were doing a search right now, he would be the hands-down winner,” Grousbeck told the Boston Globe.

When Stevens first took over as the Celtics head coach, Boston was in a rebuilding period. Some of the team’s core players had begun to age, and the team just wasn’t producing the same way it had in previous years. After a few adjustments, the Celtics quickly regained their status in the East, competing with the best-of-the-best year in and year out. The team has reached the Eastern Conference Finals in each of the past two seasons.

Although he declined to comment on why he believes the Celtics’ current season hasn’t gone as expected, Grousbeck appears confident in Stevens’ leading the way.

“I can’t be more impressed with Brad. He’s hung in there through ups and downs this year and he coaches basically 24/7 to an extremely high level,” Grousbeck said.

The only criticism that matters, the owner noted, “comes from within the organization,” something he said Stevens is not currently experiencing.

Thumbnail photo via Jennifer Stewart/USA TODAY Sports Images