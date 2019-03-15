Zion Williamson Has Message For Those Encouraging Him To Quit College Hoops

Duke basketball star Zion Williamson has one thing to say to those suggesting he quit college hoops: “Thanks, but no thanks.”

It was just 36 seconds into a rivalry game between Duke and North Carolina on February 20 when Williamson’s shoe split apart at the seams, causing the star forward to take a tumble. He was later diagnosed with a Grade 1 knee sprain and sat out the next several contest due to the injury.

News of the injury lead many to question whether Williamson should return to college basketball so as to protect his future NBA career. The Blue Devils star addressed calls for him to leave college basketball in a video posted by the NCAA March Madness page on Twitter ahead of his return to the court Thursday.

“I’m not really worried about that. Like, I’m just trying to be Zion and just play the game I love,” he said.

“For the people that think I should just stop playing in college: thanks, but no thanks.” Zion Williamson is back tonight for @DukeMBB! pic.twitter.com/cPut3RcMvq — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 14, 2019

A number of major sports figures voiced their concerns for Williamson’s future shortly after his injury. FOX Sports 1 talking head Skip Bayless, for instance, suggested he “shut it down” and wait for the upcoming NBA Draft.

Denver Nuggets point guard Isaiah Thomas took to Twitter to address the incident. Thomas suggested Williamson sit and wait for the draft, as well.

Thomas also criticized the “one-and-done rule,” which requires athletes to play at least one season of college or be at least one year removed from high school before they can enter the draft.

Let these kids go straight out of HS!!! Too much on the line to be messing with college if you got a legit chance to turn pro. One injury can change somebody career, Zion sit yo ass down lol and we will be ready for you in the big boy league #LookingOutForThePlayers — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) February 21, 2019

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell also criticized the culture of college basketball, noting that players see none of the money made by the game.

Again let’s remember all the money that went into this game…. and these players get none of it…. and now Zion gets hurt… something has to change @NCAA — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) February 21, 2019

But Williamson pushed back against the calls to leave college basketball, saying his time at Duke only has helped him improve.

Thumbnail photo via Rob Kinnan/USA TODAY Sports Images