Zion Williamson’s Injury Likely To Sideline Star For Duke-North Carolina Rematch

Zion Williamson lasted only 33 seconds of Duke’s first showdown with North Carolina. The Blue Devils probably will have to do without him entirely for the rematch.

Duke and UNC face off again Saturday in their regular-season finale, but Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said it’s unlikely Williamson will be ready to play, according to The Athletic’s C.L. Brown.

“I have to be careful not to push this,” Krzyzewski said, per The Athletic.

Williamson has been out since Feb. 20, when he suffered a Grade 1 knee sprain early in the game against the Tar Heels. The stud freshman slipped on the court, causing his shoe to rip down the seam.

Despite the injury, Coach K told reporters Williamson “did some basketball stuff” prior to the team’s 71-70 victory over Wake Forest on Tuesday. Kryzewski added he “would be surprised” if Williamson wasn’t prepared for the ACC Tournament, which begins Tuesday.

Thumbnail photo via Rob Kinnan/USA TODAY Sports Images