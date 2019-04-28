2019 NASCAR Live Stream: Watch Geico 500 From Talladega Online, On TV

Are you ready for some superspeedway racing, NASCAR fans?

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers, fresh off a two-week break, are set to compete in Sunday’s Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. Austin Dillon will start on pole alongside Aric Almirola, while Clint Bowyer, Brad Keselowski and Daniel Hemric will round out the top five.

Will Joey Logano win his second straight Geico 500? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how and when to watch the 2019 Geico 500 online and on TV:

When: Sunday, April 28 at 2 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: FOX Sports GO

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hagy/USA TODAY Sports Images