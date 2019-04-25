2019 NFL Draft Live Stream: Watch All 32 First-Round Picks Online

There’s a good chance of fireworks Thursday night in Tennessee.

The NFL Draft is set to take place Nashville this weekend, with the first round happening Thursday night. There’s been a bunch of speculation as to what the Arizona Cardinals will do with the No. 1 overall pick, and there’s talk they even could trade quarterback Josh Rosen during draft weekend.

There’s also no shortage of quarterbacks available, so there will be plenty of teams hoping to take their signal-caller of the future.

Here’s how to watch the first round online.

When: Thursday, April 25 at 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC, NFL Network, ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN | NFL Network | FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images