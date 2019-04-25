2019 NFL Draft Rankings: Top 10 Players Available At Each Position

Each team will enter the 2019 NFL Draft with a different outlook, as positional needs, salary cap situations and organizational philosophies vary across the league.

But let’s put aside those particulars for a minute and focus on the most prominent question evaluators must ask themselves ahead of the draft, which begins Thursday night in Nashville with Round 1: Who are the best players available?

NESN.com published a whole bunch of draft content in recent days, and one undertaking involved figuring out the best players at each position. Some positions obviously are deeper than others, but this exercise at least gives readers a look at which names they can expect to hear called early in the draft.

So, let’s look at the top 10 prospects at each position ahead of the 2019 NFL Draft.

