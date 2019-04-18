76ers Vs. Nets Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoff Game 3 Online

Tensions are rising in the first-round NBA playoff series between the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets.

Things got chippy between the two Eastern Conference squads in Game 2 after Sixers center Joel Embiid received a Flagrant 1 foul for hitting Nets center Jarrett Allen with a hard elbow to the face in the second quarter. Brooklyn’s frustration only grew from there, as Philly cruised to a 22-point win.

The Nets and 76ers will square off again Thursday night in Brooklyn with the series tied 1-1. The sixth-seeded Nets stunned the third-seeded 76ers in Game 1, and they’ll look to do the same in the series’ first matchup at Barclays Center.

Here’s how to watch 76ers-Nets:

When: Thursday, April 18, at 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TNT

Live Stream: TNT

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images