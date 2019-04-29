76ers Vs. Raptors Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoff Game 2 Online

The Toronto Raptors brought in Kawhi Leonard to get the franchise over the hump and legitimately compete for an NBA championship.

Game 1 against the Philadelphia 76ers proved why the Raptors’ investment was a wise one.

Leonard dropped a game-high 45 points in Toronto’s 13-point win over Philadelphia in the opening contest of the teams’ Eastern Conference semifinals series. The star forward will look to turn in another great performance in Monday’s Game 2 before the best-of-seven set shifts to the City of Brotherly Love.

Here’s how to watch 76ers vs. Raptors Game 2 online:

When: Monday, April 29 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: TNTdrama.com

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images