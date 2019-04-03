New England Patriots

Lowell Spinners Offer Tom Brady Roster Spot In This Hilarious Tweet

Tom Brady baseball jokes were all the rage Wednesday, and the Lowell Spinners were among those who participated.

In case you missed it, the New England Patriots quarterback — who was a draft pick of the Montreal Expos in 1995 — reacted to an Aqib Talib tweet by cracking a joke about returning to baseball. Brady even shared a picture of a fake baseball card, featuring himself, a mustache and an Expos uniform.

And then the Spinners, a Single-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, dropped this gem:

Honestly, Brady would look pretty good as a minor league infielder.

Alas, the 41-year-old remains committed to playing quarterback for the Patriots — for now.

