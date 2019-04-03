Lowell Spinners Offer Tom Brady Roster Spot In This Hilarious Tweet

Tom Brady baseball jokes were all the rage Wednesday, and the Lowell Spinners were among those who participated.

In case you missed it, the New England Patriots quarterback — who was a draft pick of the Montreal Expos in 1995 — reacted to an Aqib Talib tweet by cracking a joke about returning to baseball. Brady even shared a picture of a fake baseball card, featuring himself, a mustache and an Expos uniform.

And then the Spinners, a Single-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, dropped this gem:

Hey @TomBrady, we hear you’re looking to transition to a career in baseball. Say the word and we’ve got a spot in our #OpeningDay lineup for you this summer! #GatorUp pic.twitter.com/V0fsowPXah — Lowell Spinners (@LowellSpinners) April 3, 2019

Honestly, Brady would look pretty good as a minor league infielder.

Alas, the 41-year-old remains committed to playing quarterback for the Patriots — for now.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports