Watch Jaylen Brown Fire Up TD Garden Crowd As Game 1 Banner Captain

BOSTON — There is no shortage of support for the Bruins amongst their fellow Boston teams.

TD Garden saw Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman and Marc Savard serve as banner captains throughout the B’s first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Celtics also were in attendance for Game 7, with Jaylen Brown front and center firing up the crowd.

And such was the case Thursday night … despite their being heavy traffic in Boston.

The Celtics guard made it just in time to help fire up Bruins fans ahead of their Game 1 Eastern Conference Semifinals matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

We can assume he’ll bring that same sort of energy Sunday when the C’s take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday in Game 1 of the conference semifinals at Fiserv Forum.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images