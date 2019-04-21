Aaron Judge Injury: Star Slugger Latest Yankee To Land On Injured List

The New York Yankees legitimately could field an All-Star lineup with the players they have on the injured list.

Like, their injured list roster is better than most teams’ active rosters.

The Yankees on Sunday placed star outfielder Aaron Judge on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain. Judge left Saturday’s 9-2 win over the Kansas City Royals after feeling discomfort while swinging.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone described Judge’s oblique strain as “pretty significant,” per the New York Post.

Prior to today’s game, the Yankees placed RF Aaron Judge on the 10-day IL with left oblique strain and recalled INF Thairo Estrada (#30) from @swbrailriders. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 21, 2019

Judge joins the likes of Giancarlo Stanton, Gary Sanchez and Luis Severino on the Yankees’ injured list. But they’re far from the only banged-up stars out of action for the Bronx Bombers.

#Yankees Injured List 🚩10-day

Judge

Stanton

Hicks

Sanchez

Andujar

Bird

Tulowitzki

Severino

Betances 🚩60-day

Gregorius

Ellsbury

Montgomery

Heller — Yankees MLB News (@YankeesMLBNews) April 21, 2019

Yeesh.

Despite featuring a glorified spring training lineup for much of the season, the Yankees currently sit 10-10 through 20 games, good for second place in the American League East.

