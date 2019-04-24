ACC Women’s Lax Tournament Gives Fans ‘Once-In-A-Lifetime’ Opportunity

If you love women’s college lacrosse, then Chestnut Hill is the place to be this week.

Boston College will host the ACC tournament, giving lacrosse fans an opportunity to see some of the game’s best teams and players all in one place. All games, including quarterfinals semifinal and championship matchups, will be broadcast on NESNplus.

The undefeated Eagles (17-0 overall, 7-0 in ACC) kicked things off Wednesday morning by beating Louisville in the first of four quarterfinal matchups. And sure, top-ranked BC undoubtedly is the best team in the bracket, but anything can happen in conference tournaments, especially one loaded with so much high-end talent.

“I think it’s one of the strongest groups in one conference that I’ve ever seen,” BC head coach Acacia Walker-Weinstein told NESN.com on Tuesday. “(This tournament) is not very common, it’s unique, it’s unusual. It’s sort of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for anybody who’s coming (Wednesday), as they’ll get to see five of the top 10 teams in the country in one city, in one stadium and on one day.

“That never happens. Not in the Final Four, nowhere.”

Again, all eyes will be on the Eagles as they look to begin a run toward a possible undefeated, national title-winning season. But don’t be surprised if another team rises up at Chestnut Hill and shocks the lacrosse world.

“It’s remarkable, how talented the ACC is right now, Walker Weinstein said. “Anything can happen, it’s the tournament. It’s just like March Madness.”

Check out the full week schedule for college sports on NESN networks below, and find out where to catch NESNplus on your service here.

Wednesday, April 24

11 a.m. ET — ACC women’s lacrosse: ACC Tournament Quarterfinal No. 1 — Boston College vs. Louisville (NESNplus)

2 p.m. ET — ACC women’s lacrosse: ACC Tournament Quarterfinal No. 2 — Syracuse vs. Virginia (NESNplus)

5 p.m. ET — ACC women’s lacrosse: ACC Tournament Quarterfinal No. 3 — North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech (NESNplus)

8 p.m. ET — ACC women’s lacrosse: ACC Tournament Quarterfinal No. 4 — Notre Dame vs. Duke (NESNplus)

Friday, April 26

11 a.m. ET — ACC women’s lacrosse: ACC Tournament Semifinal No. 1 — Teams TBD (NESNplus)

11 a.m. ET — ACC women’s lacrosse: ACC Tournament Semifinal No. 2 — Teams TBD (NESNplus)

Saturday, April 27

Noon ET — Ivy League women’s lacrosse: Penn at Harvard (NESN)

1:30 p.m. — Ivy League men’s lacrosse: Brown at Dartmouth (NESNplus)

3:30 p.m. — Ivy League men’s lacrosse: Harvard at Yale (NESNplus)

5:30 p.m. — Ivy League women’s lacrosse: Columbia at Brown (NESNplus)

Sunday, April 28

1 p.m. — ACC women’s lacrosse: ACC Tournament Championship — Teams TBD (NESNplus)

Thumbnail photo via NESN