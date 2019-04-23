After Terrible Start, Red Sox Starters Finally Seem To Have Turned Corner

It’s hard to imagine a starting rotation getting off to a worse start than the Boston Red Sox’s did at the beginning of the 2019 season.

But, with the new season nearly a month old, Boston’s starters finally seem to have turned the long-awaited corner.

Eduardo Rodriguez, Rick Porcello and David Price all pitched well in the Red Sox’s three-game sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays over the weekend. Chris Sale will look to keep the ball rolling Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers.

To learn more about the Red Sox rotation’s turnaround, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images