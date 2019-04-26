Alex Cora Complimentary Of Red Sox Hitters After Win Over Tigers

The Boston Red Sox quietly have won five of their last seven games, and much of that is thanks to their hot bats.

Since last weekend’s sweep of the American League East-leading Tampa Bay Rays, Boston has been solid at the dish. Alex Cora noted that after Thursday’s win over the Detroit Tigers, pointing out that they’ve been hitting the ball hard for a while now.

To hear more from the Boston manager, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings,” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Peter G. Aiken/USA TODAY Sports Images