Alex Cora Confident In Michael Chavis’ Ability To Play Second Base

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora seems pretty confident in Michael Chavis’ ability to play second base against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday.

Cora believes Chavis is capable of making the simple, routine plays the Red Sox will need from him in the final game of the three-game series. Although Chavis hasn’t played second base at the Major League Baseball level, the Red Sox expect him to be completely fine.

Boston’s top prospect made an appearance in Saturday night’s game against the Rays, hitting a double in his first MLB at-bat.

To hear Cora talk about Chavis before Sunday’s game, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images