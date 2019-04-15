Alex Cora Explains Reason For Starting Christian Vazquez At Second Base

Christian Vazquez — like, Christian Vazquez the catcher — will start at second base Monday morning for the Boston Red Sox.

This is not a drill.

With Brock Holt still on the injured list, Dustin Pedroia still unable to handle a heavy workload and Eduardo Nunez dealing with something, Vazquez will make his debut at second when the Red Sox close out their four-game series with the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park. But while Boston fans might be skeptical about Vazquez’s ability to handle the position, Red Sox manager has full confidence in the 28-year-old, who played first base in the World Series.

To hear from Cora, watch the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, sponsored by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images