Alex Cora Happy With Red Sox’s Bullpen, ‘Relentless’ Offense In Win Over Rays

by on Fri, Apr 19, 2019 at 10:47PM

After Boston’s bullpen imploded in Wednesday’s loss to the New York Yankees, Red Sox relievers made sure it wasn’t going to happen again Friday.

Brandon Workman, Matt Barnes and Ryan Brasier combined for 3 2/3 scoreless, hitless innings in the Sox’s 6-4 win over the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.

After the game, manager Alex Cora said he was pleased with how the trio performed, as well as the team’s “relentless” offensive performance.

