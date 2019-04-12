Alex Cora Happy With Red Sox’s Resilience In Walk-Off Win At Fenway Park

The Boston Red Sox came back from a 5-0 deficit Thursday night at Fenway Park to defeat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-6.

It was Rafael Devers’ first career walk-off hit that sealed the deal after Mitch Moreland’s RBI double tied the game earlier in the ninth inning. Manager Alex Cora was happy to see some resiliency out of his club.

“We didn’t stop playing today,” Cora said. “That was cool to see.”

To hear more from Cora after Boston's walk-off win

