The Boston Red Sox snapped their three-game losing streak on Sunday afternoon with a 1-0 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Boston’s pitching was spectacular in the win, combining for a shutout after getting three solid innings out of Hector Velazquez’s first start of the year.

To hear Alex Cora’s reaction to Sunday’s win, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

