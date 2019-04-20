Alex Cora Keeping An Eye On Red Sox’s Rotation In Wake Of Eovaldi Injury

After the Boston Red Sox placed Nathan Eovaldi on the injured list Saturday, manager Alex Cora was faced with a slew of questions about the impact it could have on the starting rotation.

But Cora seemed fairly confident in his pitching staff, telling reporters before the game that he has faith in their ability to fill the void left behind by Eovaldi’s absence. With Rick Porcello and David Price set to take the mound for the Sox on Saturday and Sunday respectively, the skipper said the team will have to see how things go before any decisions are made.

For more from Cora on the Sox’s pitching, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Men’s Warehouse.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images