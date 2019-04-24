Red Sox Extra Innings

Alex Cora Laments Red Sox’s Inconsistencies In Doubleheader Vs. Tigers

by on Tue, Apr 23, 2019 at 11:22PM

Thanks to their continued inconsistencies both at the plate and on the mound, the Boston Red Sox lost both games of a day-night doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday at Fenway Park.

In his final press conference of the day, manager Alex Cora called the losses “disappointing,” and was not pleased with Boston’s inability to remain consistent during games. Cora said there were plenty of missed opportunities throughout both contests, pointing to the team’s current on-again-off-again style on offense.

For more from Cora on the Red Sox’s continued struggles, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2019 NESN

Watching NESNgo on an iPhone or iPad?
Enable location settings. Visit NESN.com/NESNgoFAQ to learn how.

Popular Posts

NESN Shows

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties