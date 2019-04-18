Alex Cora Laments Walks That Led To Yankees’ Go-Ahead Grand Slam

Starting pitching has plagued the Boston Red Sox in the early goings of 2019, while the bullpen actually put together solid performances. But on Wednesday, it was the bullpen that could not come through in a 5-3 loss to the New York Yankees.

Brandon Workman loaded the bases in the seventh inning after a pair of walks and a single, leading Alex Cora to turn to Ryan Brasier. But Brasier could not clean up the mess, as Brett Gardner clubbed a grand slam that ultimately buried the Sox.

After the game, Cora was more upset with the walks than the homer itself.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images