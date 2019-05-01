Alex Cora Lauds Rick Porcello’s ‘Outstanding’ Outing For Red Sox Vs. Athletics

Rick Porcello had quite the night for the Red Sox, allowing just two hits and no runs over eight innings of work in Boston’s 5-1 win over the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday.

After the game, manager Alex Cora lauded Porcello for his “outstanding” performance that helped lift the Sox to a much-needed victory. Cora said the outing gave the Sox a boost, which he hopes can carry over into the series finale against the A’s and beyond.

To hear more from Cora on Tuesday’s victory, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images