Alex Cora Highlights Adjustments Needed For Red Sox To Get Back On Track

This season certainly hasn’t gone as expected thus far for the Boston Red Sox.

After dropping two-straight games to the American League East-leading Tampa Bay Rays (18-9), Boston (11-17) currently sits in fourth place in the AL East, 7.5 games behind the Rays.

Boston manager Alex Cora doesn’t appear to be too concerned with the Red Sox’s slow start and talked about what the team needs to do to get back on track.

“It hasn’t been great for three weeks, we get it, we understand,” Cora said. “But at the same time we know we’re very talented, we have a good team.”

To see more Cora’s full comments on how the team can improve, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Men’s Warehouse.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images