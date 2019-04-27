Alex Cora Pleased With David Price’s Start Vs. Rays Despite 2-1 Loss

The Boston Red Sox fell to the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park Saturday afternoon, despite a strong start from David Price.

Manager Alex Cora said following the loss that Price did all they asked of him out there on the mound, but there wasn’t much else he could d with the way the bats performed. The left-hander went six innings, giving up just four hits and two earned runs to go along with seven strikeouts.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images