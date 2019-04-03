NESN Sports Today

Alex Cora Reflects On Red Sox’s Performance Following Loss To Oakland

by on Wed, Apr 3, 2019 at 1:58AM

The Boston Red Sox lost their fourth game in a row on Tuesday, falling the Oakland Athletics in a 1-0 loss.

After the game, manager Alex Cora weighed in on the Sox’s performance. Cora was pleased with the improvements he saw in ace Chris Sale despite some lingering issues with his velocity, but still thinks there is still plenty of room for the team to improve as a whole.

He also called A’s center fielder Roman Laureano “a game changer” for throwing out Xander Bogaerts two nights in a row on two very close plays.

To hear more from Cora on the Sox’s performance, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above.

TMZ logo

© 2019 NESN

Watching NESNgo on an iPhone or iPad?
Enable location settings. Visit NESN.com/NESNgoFAQ to learn how.

Popular Posts

NESN Shows

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties