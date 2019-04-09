Alex Cora Says Red Sox ‘Need To Get Better’ After Ninth Loss Of Season

Opening Day at Fenway Park was not quite what Red Sox fans hoped it would be, with Boston falling 7-5 to the Toronto Blue Jays in their first home appearance of the season Tuesday afternoon.

After the game, manager Alex Cora said the Blue Jays put great pressure on the Sox and took advantage of Boston’s mistakes throughout the game. Cora said the team has to do a better job of slowing down the running game, adding that Chris Sale’s pitching was still not where the team would like it to be.

To hear more from Cora on the Sox’s performance on Opening Day at Fenway, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

