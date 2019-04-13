Alex Cora Says Red Sox Still Have Room To Improve After Loss To Orioles

The Boston Red Sox dropped their 10th game of the season Saturday afternoon in their 9-5 loss to the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park in which the offense, defense and pitching all struggled to perform at their best.

Manager Alex Cora said after the game the Sox’s pitching staff needs to get better at getting ahead and putting players away when on the mound. Otherwise, the skipper said, “people are going to make contact.”

Cora admitted it was a defensively dismal day for the Sox, who gave up nine runs and 13 hits to the Orioles.

To hear more from Cora on the Sox’s 10th loss of the season, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images