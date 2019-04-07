Alex Cora Shares Thoughts On Blake Swihart’s Growth, Impact On Red Sox

Blake Swihart will be on the bench when the Red Sox’s take on the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday, although Boston may wish they had his bat in the lineup.

Manager Alex Cora has been pleased with Swihart’s performance as of late, and praised his ability to make adjustments to his game on the fly. Cora seemed confident in Swihart’s defensive abilities, like blocking pitches in shutting down the running game, as well, noting that he is continuing to learn as he goes.

To hear more of Cora’s thoughts on Swihart, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images