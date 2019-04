The Boston Red Sox have been in need of a boost of late, and have been looking for just about any way to come by it.

Manager Alex Cora thought about doing something drastic to get Boston’s adrenaline going — getting himself ejected from a game.

But according to The Eagle Tribune’s Chis Mason, Cora (smartly) decided against it.

His reason why is pretty hysterical:

Alex Cora contemplated getting thrown out to jumpstart his team the other day, but realized nobody would pay his fine for him and thought better of it. — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) April 25, 2019

Smart move, skip.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images