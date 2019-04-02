Alex Cora Thrilled With Xander Bogaerts’ Contract Extension

Xander Bogaerts officially signed a six-year contract extension on Monday, much to the approval of manager Alex Cora.

“Great for us, great for him,” Cora said when asked about Bogaerts’ new deal. “I was telling someone earlier, he’s a great player, he’s a better person. Smart individual. What they said in the press room is real. He wanted to stay here.”

Bogaerts made it very clear at his press conference on Monday that he loves the organization and the current group in Boston’s clubhouse. If you can’t tell from Cora’s reaction, the team is happy to have him as well.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images