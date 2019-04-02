Red Sox First Pitch

Alex Cora Thrilled With Xander Bogaerts’ Contract Extension

by on Mon, Apr 1, 2019 at 9:24PM

Xander Bogaerts officially signed a six-year contract extension on Monday, much to the approval of manager Alex Cora.

“Great for us, great for him,” Cora said when asked about Bogaerts’ new deal. “I was telling someone earlier, he’s a great player, he’s a better person. Smart individual. What they said in the press room is real. He wanted to stay here.”

Bogaerts made it very clear at his press conference on Monday that he loves the organization and the current group in Boston’s clubhouse. If you can’t tell from Cora’s reaction, the team is happy to have him as well.

To hear everything Cora had to say, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

