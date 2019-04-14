Alex Cora Very Impressed With David Price After Dominant Start Vs. Orioles

While for the most part, the beginning of the 2019 season has been a dreary one for the Boston Red Sox’s starting rotation, David Price has been somewhat of a bright spot.

While the lefty had not gotten the results in his first starts, Price competed in each of those games, falling victim to one bad in against the Arizona Diamondbacks and was haunted by three mistake pitches in his loss to the Oakland Athletics.

But Price put everything together on Sunday, chucking seven shutout innings against the Baltimore Orioles as the Sox won 4-0. He allowed just three hits and walked none with seven strikeouts, a drew praise from manager Alex Cora.

To hear what the Red Sox manager had to say on his lefty starter, check out “Red Sox Extra-Innings,” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images